|
|
Carl Kenneth "Kenny" Frisk, 82, of Plainville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Thure and Viola (Nyman) Frisk.
Surviving is two sisters, Janet Jud, and Lilly Molander; six nieces and nephews, Chris, Bob, Russ, Tom, Carol, and Laurie; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Arne.
Funeral services and burial in South End Cemetery, Southington, will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 78 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019