Carmelina (Millie) Tora, of New Britain, CT, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General. Millie was born in 1924 in New Britain, CT, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Rio) Fazzino. She grew up attending New Britain schools. Millie worked at Fafnir Bearing for many years. She will be best remembered for her love of family, church, the NY Yankees and UConn Huskies.
Millie is survived by her daughter, Deborah and her husband, Frank Sales of Swanzey, NH, and her daughter Cynthia and Patrick Rider of Farmington, CT. She also leaves her six grandchildren, Eric Sales and his wife Emy of Granby, CT, Jeremy Sales and his wife Brianne of Orono, ME, Brittany Nascimento and her husband Chris of Newington, CT, Dustin Rider, Kristy Rider and Daniel Rider, all of Farmington, CT. She will be dearly missed by her eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Millie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Tora; her four sisters, Josephine Fuschillo, Sophie Silverio, Zena Iskra and Angie Alteri; and her nephew, Anthony Fuschillo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church (Saint Joachim Parish Church of Saint Ann Church), 101 North St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Honoring Millie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . To extend condolences to the Tora family or to share a memory of Millie, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020