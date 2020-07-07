Carmella (Settembrino) Lauria, 95, of Plainville, entered into eternal rest (July 1, 2020) at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Olympia Settembrino, born in New Britain where she lived most of her life. She was the wife of the late Joseph Lauria. Carmella was a longtime parishioner of St. Andrews Church, where she also volunteered. Her favorite pastime was crocheting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carmella is survived by her daughter Juliann Ouellette and her husband, Michael, her son Anthony Lauria and his wife Roberta; her grandchildren Joseph Ouellette and his wife Nanci, Michelle Ibitz and her husband, Randy, and William Lauria; her great grandchildren Alexis, Cortney and Michael Ouellette, Skyler and Tamra Ibitz; her sister Nancy Pizzoferrato and her husband Jimmy; and several nieces and nephews including Nancy Vincent and her husband Ron. Funeral Services were held privately, with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Apostles Parish 655 East St. New Britain, CT 06051. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.