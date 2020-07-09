1/1
Carmen Ivette "Betty" Pinero
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Ivette "Betty" Pinero Pinero, 70, of New Britain, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Carmen was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and was the daughter of late Francisco and Margarita Pinero. She had a great love for collecting anything 'Betty Boop', loved to play Bingo with her friends and most of all enjoyed being with her family. Carmen was always known as the neighborhood mom who took in those lost in life and treated them as her own. Although not blood related she had many sons, daughters and grandchildren who referred to her as 'Ma'. She had a huge heart and was willing to share her last even if that meant going without. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Carmen is survived by her children, Rodney Johnson and his wife Vicky of Halstead, KS; Nora Waterman of Halstead, KS; Tory Brown and her husband, Frank, of Windsor CT; Cristal Johnson of New Britain, CT. Also surviving are her grandchildren Kyle, Samantha, Christopher, Destiny, Janysia, Jabari and Mahalia; her great grandchildren Thalia, Aria, Leonardo, Nayheli; and a host of extended family throughout Connecticut, Puerto Rico and Kansas.
Calling hours are Thursday (today) from 3-5 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later time. Please share a memory of Carmen with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved