Carmen Ivette "Betty" Pinero Pinero, 70, of New Britain, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Carmen was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and was the daughter of late Francisco and Margarita Pinero. She had a great love for collecting anything 'Betty Boop', loved to play Bingo with her friends and most of all enjoyed being with her family. Carmen was always known as the neighborhood mom who took in those lost in life and treated them as her own. Although not blood related she had many sons, daughters and grandchildren who referred to her as 'Ma'. She had a huge heart and was willing to share her last even if that meant going without. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Carmen is survived by her children, Rodney Johnson and his wife Vicky of Halstead, KS; Nora Waterman of Halstead, KS; Tory Brown and her husband, Frank, of Windsor CT; Cristal Johnson of New Britain, CT. Also surviving are her grandchildren Kyle, Samantha, Christopher, Destiny, Janysia, Jabari and Mahalia; her great grandchildren Thalia, Aria, Leonardo, Nayheli; and a host of extended family throughout Connecticut, Puerto Rico and Kansas.
Calling hours are Thursday (today) from 3-5 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later time. Please share a memory of Carmen with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com