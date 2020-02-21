|
|
Carmen J. "Elsie" Arroyo, 77, of New Britain, beloved wife of Juan Arroyo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT, surrounded by family.
Born in San German, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Joaquin Saavedra and Antonia Arroyo. Elsie was a resident of New Britain for over 50 years and was a member of St Joachim Parish at St. Mary Church.
Surviving are her husband, Juan Arroyo; six daughters, Carmen I. Ortiz (Julio Ortiz), Leida Castro (Raymond Castro), Luz Rodriguez, Ivette Willis, Emelania Downes (Brian Downes), and Nelinda Ayala; a son, Dimas Rodriguez; many siblings including Luis A. Saavedra, Ramona Cruz, Maria Santos, Ada Rivera, and Maria Ayala ; fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Matea Santiago, and by four brothers, Jeronimo Saavedra, Alejandro Saavedra, Efrain Saavedra, and Joaquin Saavedra.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Joachim Parish at St. Mary Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday form 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Elsie with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 21, 2020