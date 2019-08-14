|
Carmen Lydia Weinrich, 88, of New Britain, widow of Philip Weinrich, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.
Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Jose Gerena and Rosa Santiago. Carmen was a longtime New Britain resident and formerly lived in New York and New Jersey. She was formerly employed at Emhart.
Surviving is three children, Jose Toro, Millie Wadlow, and Maryann Yezierski; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Rosa Grave-Melendez. She was predeceased by a grandson, Corey.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Please share a memory of Carmen with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019