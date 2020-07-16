Carol D. Maguda, 72, loving mother and grandmother, of Farmington, passed away after a short illness on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.
Carol was born on January 21, 1948, in New Britain, daughter to the late William and Lorraine (Labbie) Maguda. She grew up in New Britain graduating from New Britain High School. She went on to attend classes at Tunxis for Early Childhood Education. Her interest in childhood care led her to a career working for KinderCare and the Hospital for Special Care for several years. However, more importantly, led her to having children of her own to raise as she prided herself in being a mother. She spent countless hours volunteering her time at the Jerome Home in New Britain, the New Britain Museum of Art and New Britain General Hospital. Carol was an avid artist and loved listening to Barbara Streisand and Etta James. She also enjoyed watching Netflix series, going to the beach with her girlfriends, and riding on the back of Earl's motorcycle, her loving companion for many years. Carol had a green thumb and took great pride in her home plants and gardens, caring for them as if they were her babies. In addition, she cherished her cats, Sophie, Bo and Lily. Above all, Carol's true happiness was her family, as she enjoyed the time spent surrounded by her loved ones and was truly grateful for her children and grandchildren. Family birthday parties and holidays were her favorite, as it meant family was all gathering. She will forever be missed beyond measure.
Carol leaves behind her children: Debra DiLoreto, Dennis DiLoreto, and Marc DiLoreto and his wife, Michelle; her grandsons: Alec and Nathan DiLoreto; her sisters, Linda Franco and Susan Daigle; and her brother, Stephen Maguda. Carol was predeceased by her longtime companion, Earl Snyder.
A service in celebration of Carol's life will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 4 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Guests attending are required to wear face coverings and are expected to follow all social distancing guidelines. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol can be made to Protector of Animals, 144 Main St. Unit O, East Hartford, CT, 06118. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.