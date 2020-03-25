|
|
Carol Francis Mary Palmgren Dorbuck entered into rest on March 20th, 2020. She was born and raised in New Britain, CT. Pre-deceased by her parents Alban & Frances Palmgren as well as her loving sibling's, brother Gerald Palmgren and sister Vera Grasso.
Carol had been very actively involved with the New Britain Chorale for many years. She was also a very talented artist and had a passion for gardening and reading. She was a huge fan of the UConn Women's Basketball Team as well as the Boston Red Sox. She worked at the Hartford Insurance Group for over ten years and the Met Path Laboratory in which she then retired to enjoy her remaining time with her family.
She will be truly missed by those that love her. She leaves behind her loving children, Blaine Dorbuck and his partner Maria Lemay, Nancy Dorbuck, Todd Dorbuck and wife Maria, Bruce Dorbuck, Jill DiPace and husband Chris, and Eric Dorbuck. Her adoring grandchildren Jennifer Tully, Brandon Tilley, Jacquelin Dorbuck, Todd JR Dorbuck, Brandon Dorbuck, Devin Pope, Dylan Dorbuck, Samantha DiPace, Alyssa DiPace, Alexandra DiPace. She also has many great grandchildren Jaidyn, Deviyn, Jurnee, Issabella, Elijah, Angela, Todd, Mason, Vera, Jacob, Jenna, Joshua.
There will be a time of visitation at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Please share a memory of Carol with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 25, 2020