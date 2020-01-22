|
Caroline R. (Legnani) DelValle, 90, of New Britain passed away peacefully on Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Ferony) Legnani. Caroline grew up in Berlin and attended local schools. She was the wife of the late Santos DelValle, who passed away July 17, 2008. Caroline enjoyed watching golf and the Yankees, but her true love was her family. Caroline is survived by her children two sons Marc DelValle and Michael and his wife Fong. Three daughters: Isabelle Vardanian and her husband Michael, Lori Nauss, and Tami DelValle. She also leaves 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her three brothers Robert, Anthony and Richard. Caroline was predeceased by her son Paul Mancarella and three grandchildren Carl Nauss, Robert DelValle Sr. and Michael Vardanian Jr. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Caroline's life with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday (Jan 24) at 10:00am at Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph Church) 195 South Main St. New Britain. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 22, 2020