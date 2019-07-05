Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676

Carrie Larriuz

Carrie Larriuz Obituary
Carmen Larriuz, 72, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Ramon Larriu and Emelia Aleman. Carmen was a New Britain resident most of her life and was a devoted member of St. Mary Church and many church organizations.
Surviving is her son, Angel L. Rivera, Jr. and his wife, Gladys Santos Rivera; two daughters, Sylvia Parker and her husband, Johnny Parker, and Norma Wetherford; two brothers; four sisters; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain, and Monday morning from 10 -11 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Please share a memory of Carmen with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 5 to July 8, 2019
