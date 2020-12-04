Carrie Pearl (Hudson) Bryant age 91 of New Britain transitioned from her labor to eternal rest Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, Ala. March 7, 1929 to George and Emma (Driver) Hudson who she was predeceased by. Throughout her life she established a legacy of love, strength, encouragement, and faith that was shared with her family and with those she came in contact with. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years Deacon Phillip Bryant Sr., sister - Bertha (Hudson) Hargrove, sister – Odelia (Hudson) Powers, brother - Rev. Hosia Hudson, brother - Alex Hudson, brother-Henry (AC) Hudson, and brother - Arthur Hudson.
Carrie was a faithful member in the early formation of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in New Britain and was later appointed as a Deaconess, where she served until the day she passed. She was also blessed to be named one of the Mothers of the Church in her later years. She also worshipped at Second Baptist Church of New Britain for a time period, as well. She now has taken her rest, however not before establishing a Godly legacy for her surviving children Phillip Jr. (Debbie), Willie Sr. (Betsy), Carolyn Bryant Clayton (Henry), James Edward Sr. (Sharon), Richard, and Judy Bryant Luke. She also was blessed with a whole host of nieces, nephews, grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. Carrie was loved and will be missed.
A Walk-through viewing and visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 45 Daly Ave., New Britain. The Homegoing service for Mrs. Bryant will follow at 11 a.m. The church will limit its capacity to 60 (sixty) family members only. The service for Carrie Bryant will be held on-line from 11 to 12:30 p.m. EST at: facebook.com/saintjamesmbc
or pscp.tv/saintjamesmbc
or Dial in to our prayer line (605) 475-3220; Access Code: 409086#.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com.
Anyone attending the Walk-through viewing, Homegoing service or burial will be asked to adhere to any COVID-19 safety restrictions.