Catherine L. "Kay" (Cortellessa) Sagarino, age 97, of New Britain, CT and Hallandale, Florida entered into
eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late
Antonio and Madeline Cortellessa. In 1950 together with her late husband Donald D. Sagarino they opened the
Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home at 64 Maple Street in New Britain in the Taricani Mansion. In 1955, Kay became
a licensed Funeral Director and she and her husband lived over the funeral home to better serve their families. In
1963 Kay and Donald built a new funeral home next door to Saint Ann's Church at 109 North Street for the
convenience of the growing number of Italian families. She successfully operated the funeral home with her family
after the passing of her husband in 1990. Her greatest accomplishment was serving the community and continuing
The Sagarino legacy. Upon retiring to Florida, she continued to help families as a Funeral Director by consulting for
local Funeral Homes and became involved in many civic and church organizations.
Kay received a B.A. from Notre Dame College in New York in English Literature and a master's degree in
Administration and Supervision from Seton Hall University. She taught English at New Britain High School, adult
education and CCD at Saint Ann School.
She served in many leadership roles as past president of the Generale Ameglio Society Auxiliary, chairperson of the
United Italian Ladies publicity committee, past president of the Italian Women's Civic Club of New Britain and she
was a long term member of Saint Ann's Ladies Guild. She was the first woman appointed as a commissioner to the
New Britain Board of Finance and Taxation. Kay was on the Board of Directors for New Britain General Hospital and
volunteered at their gift shop. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Boys Club, Italian Fraternal Society,
New Britain Council of Catholic Women, Italian Junior League, New Britain Opera Guild, Ladies Auxiliary Bernardino
Post and Order of the Sons of Italy; Angelo Thomasso Lodge. Kay was selected as Woman of the Year by the VFW,
honored by the Columbian Federation, appointed as Educational Director of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas
and was appointed by Mayor Thomas J. Meskill as Commissioner of Welfare for the city of New Britain. Most
recently she served as Vice President of the Resident Council at Apple Rehab in Avon.
She was very giving and caring and was known for stopping to talk with people to support their life events. She was
adept at all she did and was dedicated to her family, friends and funeral home families, always remembering every
person and making them feel important. She sent perfectly timed birthday and anniversary cards to all family, friends
and associates - never missing a date in thirty years. She loved to listen to Italian opera, and was musically talented
playing the piano and organ in church. Her highlight of living in Florida was dining at her favorite restaurant,
Nando's, and singing at the piano bar. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother,
business leader and an inspiration to many. Kay's gift was her passion for reaching out to others and caring for
those who reached out to her.
Kay was an active and dedicated member of Saint Ann Church, Parish of Saint Joachim in New Britain.
She is survived by two sons, Donald D. Sagarino and wife Karen of New Britain, Robert L. Sagarino and wife Clariza
of Simsbury, and daughter Louise L. Sagarino of West Hartford, one special granddaughter Jenna K. Sagarino and
one step granddaughter Stephanie E.Toohey and two special nieces, Goddaughter and niece Cathy Carpino and
her husband Jim Christopher and a niece Claudia Kufta and her husband Michael and many cousins. Kay is pre-
deceased by one brother, Anthony Cortellessa.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, at 10 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main
Street, New Britain, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Saint Ann Church, Parish of Saint
Joachim, at 101 North Street, New Britain, CT. Burial will be in the Sagarino family plot at Saint Mary Cemetery,
1141 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2 PM to 6 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral
Home, 411 S. Main Street, New Britain, CT.
The Sagarino family would like to give special thanks to the Farmington Valley VNA Hospice and Apple Rehab of
Avon, CT for their support and care.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 5, 2020