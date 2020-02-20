|
Catherine O'Sullivan McCarthy, 94, formerly of New Britain, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born on November 27, 1925 in a family farmhouse with her twin sister Peggy, in Killorglin, Ireland, to the late Daniel and Margaret (Kelleher) O'Sullivan.
Catherine and her twin sister, Margaret "Peg" Moore came to US in November of 1947. Catherine met her husband in 1949 and they shared 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2004. She loved her family dearly and was a dedicated, hardworking mother. Her true loves of her life, were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She truly enjoyed her time power-walking tin the pool at the YWCA for several years.
Catherine leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Robert D. (Amy) McCarthy, Brian E. (Maryann) McCarthy, Mark F. (Mary Beth) McCarthy; her daughter Karen A. Durbis; her grandchildren, Brian McCarthy, Michael McCarthy, Amanda (Chris) Schroder, and Samantha McCarthy; and her greatgrandchildren, McKinley Rose Schroder and McCarthy H. Schroder; and sister Eileen Sullivan. Besides her husband, Catherine is predeceased by her sister Peg, and her son-in-law John Durbis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Maurice Church, 100 Wightman Rd, New Britain, at 9:30am, followed by burial at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, February 21, at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain, from 5-7pm.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amberwoods of Farmington for their care for their mother. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Amberwoods of Farmington, Recreational Department, 416 Colt Highway, Farmington, CT 06032, or The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, P.O. Box 70 Wallingford, CT 06492. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 20, 2020