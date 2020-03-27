|
|
Catherine Rose Puglisi, 74, of Kensington, beloved widow of Thomas C. Puglisi, and devoted mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Tabellione) Rotiroti. She was a New Britain resident before moving to Kensington in 1975. Catherine attended New Britain High School and CCSU. She worked at GE after graduating and then remained home to raise her family. When she returned to work, she enjoyed many happy years working in the President's Office at CCSU before retiring. She was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church in East Berlin and the Widow's Club at Sacred Heart Church (later St. Paul's Parish, Kensington), where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She loved reading, baking, sewing and volunteering at the Sacred Heart Church booth at the Berlin Fair, where she was always eager to spend time with her many friends and extended family.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Jo Vasquez and husband her Tito; a son, Carl Puglisi and his wife Deborah; three cherished grandchildren who were the light of her life: Katherine "Kate" Vasquez, Gregory Vasquez, and Thomas Puglisi. She also leaves two brothers, Paul Rotiroti and Joseph Rotiroti, along with his wife Martha; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lucille and Louis Fava; many beloved nieces and nephews; as well as countless wonderful friends, especially her life-long friend, Caroline Glabau. She was predeceased by an infant son, Mark.
Cathy will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her for her always beaming smile, her steadfast faith, devotion and dedication to her family, and her sincerity, wisdom, and optimism in the face of every obstacle she encountered.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated and caring staff of the ICU and N2 at Hospital of Central CT as well as the loving and devoted caretakers of Jerome Home, where she enjoyed her final days surrounded by love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathy's name to The Star Legacy Foundation, 6438 City West Parkway, Suite 100, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, or The Melanoma Program at Yale Smilow Cancer Hospital, 20 York St., New Haven, CT 06504.
A private graveside service was held at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Catherine with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020