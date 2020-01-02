|
|
Catherine M. "Auntie Kay" Spano, 94, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at
home on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Josephine
(Giliberto) Spano. Catherine was a lifelong New Britain resident and was formerly
self employed as a hairdresser. Catherine was active in her community. She was
a member of Neighborhood Housing Services, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the
North Street N.R.Z., Democratic Town Committee, Citizens Property Association,
and the Public Safety Council. She served as a Neighborhood Block Watch captain
and as a Police Substation volunteer. Catherine was a member of St. Ann Church,
St. Ann Ladies Guild, the Catholic Women's Association, OSIA Angelo Tomasso
Lodge #2165, and was in charge of the tag sale at church for many years.
Surviving are her sister, Angeline Russo; a brother, Richard Spano, sister-in-law
Lori Spano; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members; and special
thanks and appreciation to Lcylyn. In addition to her parents, she was
predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Zoccoli and Florence (Joan) Dezi; a brother,
Anthony Spano; a sister-in-law, Annette Spano, and three brothers-in-law,
Orlando Russo, Daniel Dezi, and Pasquale Zoccoli.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 9 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral
Home, 411 So. Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Ann
Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 4-7
PM at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Catherine with the family in
the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020