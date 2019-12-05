Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112

Cathrine "Katie" (Dudack) Wallack

Cathrine "Katie" (Dudack) Wallack Obituary
As the winter's first snow silently swirled around, Catherine "Katie" (Dudack) Wallack, 95, of Niantic, CT,
slipped peacefully away on December 2, 2019 to become one of heaven's newest angels. There is no
doubt she was welcomed with loving arms by her late husband Peter Wallack to whom she was married
for 66 wonderful years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Agnes
Roman Catholic Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic, CT 06357. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m.,
Sunday, December 8, at Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, CT 06357.
Kindly omit flowers. http://www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
