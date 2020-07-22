Cecylia (Rutkowska) Manczuk of New Britain, died peacefully after her 95th birthday on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born in Poland to the late Wladyslaw and Anna (Kierklo) Rutkowski, also late husband Wladyslaw.
She was Nazi slave labor camps, and holocaust survivor and Immigrated to United States in 1963, with four small children. She worked as Aircraft Parts Inspector for Atlantic Tool and Machine Co. for 20 Years. Cecylia was parishioner of Sacred Heart R. C. Church in New Britain, as she prayed the Rosary faithfully every day. Everyone called her Babcia, or Pra-Babcia. She is survived by her loving and devoted children: Casimer (Cas) Manczuk and wife Helena, Jozef Manczuk and wife Emily, Maria Karasinski and her husband Krzysztof, also Teresa Manczuk; Her 6 adored grandchildren: Mark Manczuk and wife Ebbe, Monique Cornell and husband Benji, Erica Stocks, and husband Keith, Jeffrey Manczuk, Lisa Karasinski, Gregory Karasinski and wife Stefanie.
Her 5 cherished Great-Grandchildren: Caleb, Adam, Anoushka, Micaela, and Franceszka. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services will began at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest beside her husband immediately following the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
New Memorial Funeral Home at 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, Ct. are in care of arrangements. Calling hours to share a message of sympathy with her family, you may visit the funeral home, Thursday July 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For directions and on line message please go to www.newbritainsagarino.com.