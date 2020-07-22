1/1
Cecylia (Rutkowska) Manczuk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecylia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecylia (Rutkowska) Manczuk of New Britain, died peacefully after her 95th birthday on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born in Poland to the late Wladyslaw and Anna (Kierklo) Rutkowski, also late husband Wladyslaw.
She was Nazi slave labor camps, and holocaust survivor and Immigrated to United States in 1963, with four small children. She worked as Aircraft Parts Inspector for Atlantic Tool and Machine Co. for 20 Years. Cecylia was parishioner of Sacred Heart R. C. Church in New Britain, as she prayed the Rosary faithfully every day. Everyone called her Babcia, or Pra-Babcia. She is survived by her loving and devoted children: Casimer (Cas) Manczuk and wife Helena, Jozef Manczuk and wife Emily, Maria Karasinski and her husband Krzysztof, also Teresa Manczuk; Her 6 adored grandchildren: Mark Manczuk and wife Ebbe, Monique Cornell and husband Benji, Erica Stocks, and husband Keith, Jeffrey Manczuk, Lisa Karasinski, Gregory Karasinski and wife Stefanie.
Her 5 cherished Great-Grandchildren: Caleb, Adam, Anoushka, Micaela, and Franceszka. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services will began at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest beside her husband immediately following the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
New Memorial Funeral Home at 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, Ct. are in care of arrangements. Calling hours to share a message of sympathy with her family, you may visit the funeral home, Thursday July 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For directions and on line message please go to www.newbritainsagarino.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
08:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved