1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email Celestina (Bianchi) Martin, 84, of Plainville, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. She is now reunited with her husband, James Martin, who predeceased her in 1960.

Born in New Britain, on March 14, 1935, she was the youngest of seven children to the late Meliziade and Rosa (Valeri) Bianchi. Raised in New Britain, she attended local schools and worked for many years at the Human Resources Agency until her retirement. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was a longtime member of the Italian Fraternal Society, and enjoyed her retirement years fulfilling her love for reading keeping her mind active with word puzzles. A loving mother and "Nina," she will be missed by her family and friends, leaving many cherished memories.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura McDonnell of Middletown, R.I.; her grandchildren, Edwin James, Jessica Rose, and Elias Daniel McDonnell; her brother, Richard, and sister, Mary; along with many nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Elsie Gadowski. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rudy, Alveto, Pinotore "Pete," and Leona.

Celestina may be remembered with contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Celestina's life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by committal services at St. Joseph Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 9 to July 12, 2019