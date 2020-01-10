|
Tupelo-Charlene Petillo Floyd, 69, passed away on December 29, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. She was born on April 9, 1950 to Samuel A. and Catherine M. Petillo in Portland, ME and raised in New Britian, CT. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School in New Britian, CT in 1968. She worked in retail sales in management and a woman of Christian faith. On January 6, 1978 she married David Floyd and became an Air Force wife. After David retired from the Air Force they made their home in Tupelo, MS. She loved her dogs, crocheting, scrapbooking and painting classes with her daughter. She and David loved to travel and camp.
She is survived by her husband David Floyd of Tupelo; her daughter, Charlotte Domanski Alexander (Kenny) of Sherman; her sister, Carmen Muszynski (Michael) of Wethersfield, CT; two brothers, Pete Petillo (Kathleen) of Lady Lake, FL and Antonio Petillo of Bulington, CT; two sister in laws, Norma Floyd Kilgore and Susan Floyd Barnett (Grady) of Houston; her Aunt Shirley Petillo of Portland, ME; a very special friend, Sharon Bogard and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her in laws, Hubert and Grace Floyd.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 10, 2020