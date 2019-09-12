Home

Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468

Charles Mitchner Jr. Obituary
Charles Mitchner, Jr., 88, and husband to Florence Goins of New Britain, Conn., entered eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, 55 Chapman St., New Britain, Conn. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, Conn. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, Conn.
For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
