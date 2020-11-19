Charles Olsen Madigan Sr., son of Raymond and Mabel Madigan, passed away on Nov. 16 in North Fort Myers, Florida. He is at peace with his son by his side, the late Anthony Madigan.

He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Rosalie Madigan. Charles was a devoted husband and father, a Plainville volunteer Firefighter, an avid boater, a life member for 49 years of the Westbrook Elks 1784 Lodge, American Legion Post 336, and Am Vets Post 81.

Charles and Rosalie had three sons, the late Anthony Madigan, who is survived by his wife Deborah Madigan of New Britain, Joseph Madigan and his wife April Madigan of Kentucky, Charles Madigan Jr. and his wife Alison Madigan of Plainville. He is also survived by his grandchildren Anthony Madigan Jr., Dominic Madigan, Andrew Madigan and his wife Lauren Madigan, James Madigan, and beloved granddaughter Paige Madigan, and his great granddaughter Avery Madigan.

Services to be arranged in the future.

