Charles R. Silsby passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, shortly after his 93rd birthday. Born in Hartford, he lived a long and happy life in Berlin with a loving family and many dear friends. He enjoyed many summers and weekends at Cape Cod, never seeing enough sunsets or finding enough "picnic spots". He enjoyed golfing, gardening, clamming, traveling and just puttering. He would spend hours in his basement woodworking and building models of historic sailing vessels. And of course, he always enjoyed his "dumb art" nights with his grandchildren and nieces.
Charlie proudly served in the U.S. Army, as a military policeman at the end of WWII. He was co-owner of Tull Brothers for many years and was a member of the American Society of Architect Hardware. Active in the community, he served on numerous boards as a member of the Kiwanis Club, Kensington Congregational Church and Shuttle Meadow Club. He also served as a corporator of New Britain General Hospital and Berlin Savings Bank.
Charlie was predeceased by his wife , Jean whom he was happily married to for 59 years. After she passed, he was lucky to share time, married to his dear friend, Diane. Together they traveled to Europe and cruised through the Panama Canal. In addition, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Bob Baumann, his granddaughter, Kate and his grandson, Chris and wife, Christina. He also leaves behind his sister, Aline Wilson, his sister-in-law, Sharon Thomson, several nieces and nephews and many cherished memories.
A private Memorial Service for the family will be held. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Kensington Congregational Church, 312 Percival Avenue, Kensington, CT 06037.