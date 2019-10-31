|
|
Charles William "Billy" Steele III, 65, of New Britain, former Bristol resident, died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden.
Billy was born in Bristol on Sept. 29, 1954, and was a son of the late Charles William Steele Jr. and Barbara (Reynolds) Steele Stevens and was the stepson of Joan Steele of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and the late William Stevens. He resided in Bristol most of his life before moving to New Britain and prior to retiring he was employed in the family business at the former Ericson Florist, Bristol. Billy was a graduate of Franklin Pierce University class of 1978. He served as President of United Methodist Men of the Plainville United Methodist Church, served on the Nursery School Board, was a Sunday School Teacher and played in the Plainville Church Softball League.
Billy is survived by his wife, Susan (Zurawel) Steele; a son, Kenley Peter Steele; a daughter, Sarah Charlene Steele; four brothers, Mark Steele and Matthew Stevens both of Dunedin, Fla., Scott Steele of Burlington, and John Steele of Bristol; stepbrothers, William Steele of Florida and Andy Wescott Steele of Andover, Mass.; a stepsister, Eleanor Mercier of Bristol; a grandson, Xavier Lopez; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, a stepbrother, Richard Stevens, predeceased him.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery, Forestville. There are no calling hours. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness, P.O. Box 5027, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to the Franklin Pierce University Baseball Team, 40 University Dr., Rindge, NH 03461. Visit Billy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019