Charlotte A. Kaminski, 97, a longtime resident of Newington, passed away peacefully at home, on Aug. 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. For 53 years, she was a loving wife of the late Andrew S. Kaminski and mother of Cheryl A. Lemay and the late Mark T. Kaminski. She was born in East Hampton, Mass., on Sept. 26, 1921, to her parents Frank and Lillian (Mazur) Shamborski. She retired from Emhart in 1984 after 32 years of service. She also volunteered at New Britain General Hospital for many years, Charlotte was a lover of life with a heart of gold for all her friends, family, and nature; to know her was to love her and she will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind her daughter, Cheryl and her fiancé, Thomas H. Regan, and their son, Thomas R. of Wolcott; grandson, Mark A. Simpson, his wife, Jeannine and their children, Mark and Charlotte Jean of Colchester, as well as nephew, Richard Kaminski, wife, Lynn, and daughter, Rachel of Houston, Texas; nephew, Bryan Kaminski, wife, Ruth, with children, Andrew Blair and Clayton of Plano, Texas. She was predeceased by her brother, Theodore (Ted) Shamborski.
A service in honor of Charlotte will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery Chapel in New Britain, September 14 at 10 a.m. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Hospice of Hartford Hospital who were her and will be her forever angels.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019