Cheryl Ann (Haught) Spataro, 60, of Wolcott passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of Edward Spataro.
Born September 9, 1959 in New Britain, she was the daughter of Anne R. (Fabretti) Haught and the late Robert E. Haught Sr.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her two children, Tanya Marie Reed of Wolcott and Paul Anthony Spataro and wife April of Wolcott; a brother, Robert Haught Jr. and wife Barbara of Kensington; three grandchildren, Wyatt Reed, Jayce Spataro and Rori-Kate Spataro; one niece, two nephews, several aunts and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, 10 am at Edgewood Cemetery, Wolcott. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 690 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Josephs Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com