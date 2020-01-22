Home

POWERED BY

Cheryl Ann Tierpack


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Cheryl Ann Tierpack Obituary
Cheryl entered into eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Shirley Jones and Robert Selander Sr. She leaves behind her sons. John, his wife Tuyen, their children Alexis and Ava. Kevin, his wife Samantha, their children Liza and Connor. Mark and his daughter Paityn. She also leaves behind her step mother, MaryAnn, her significant other Billy as well as 6 siblings, Bob, Charlene, Martin, Cynthia, Michael and Chris along with several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -