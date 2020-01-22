|
Cheryl entered into eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Shirley Jones and Robert Selander Sr. She leaves behind her sons. John, his wife Tuyen, their children Alexis and Ava. Kevin, his wife Samantha, their children Liza and Connor. Mark and his daughter Paityn. She also leaves behind her step mother, MaryAnn, her significant other Billy as well as 6 siblings, Bob, Charlene, Martin, Cynthia, Michael and Chris along with several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 22, 2020