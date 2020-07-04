Chester Ziolkowski, Sr. "Captain Z" left this world on June 29, 2020 at his home on the lake surrounded by his family. He was born in New Britain in 1928 to the late Stephan and Stella Ziolkowski. He graduated from New Britain High School in 1946 and went on to work at Tuttle and Bailey, Fafnir Bearing and Stanley Works where he met the love of his life, the late Mary Grenzinski Ziolkowski to whom he was married for 56 years. Chester also worked at Hygrade Tool until he found his calling as a firefighter for the City of New Britain. He proudly served for 35 years until an injury brought him to retirement as Captain. During retirement, he stayed active in the Firefighter's Union, loved tinkering in his garage, spending time with his grand dogs and fishing at his summer home on Highland Lake. Chester enjoyed life and never complained about a thing. He was a devoted family man, loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always there for his kids and went out of his way to help anyone who asked. This kind and gentle soul will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Chester leaves behind his devoted daughter, Margaret; his three sons: Chester Jr. and wife Jodi, Joseph and wife Grace and Thomas; his six grandchildren: Kellie and husband Jason, Heather and husband Allan, Jonathan, Cassandra and partner Bryan, Daniel and girlfriend Jocelyn and Patrick, also the fisherman; his six great-grandchildren: Rachel, Alexis, Jordan, Shawn, Alex and Brody and his five grand dogs: Teddy, Gordon, Petey, Jimmy and Chester, III who are going to miss their Cookie Man. Lastly, he leaves many nieces and nephews as well as his step family: Lisa, Charlie, Carrie and Erin Boyce. In addition to his parents and his wife, Chester was predeceased by his son, Robert. Special thanks to Natalie Williams for helping our family through his stay at home and sending him to God in his favorite outfit. Great thanks also to his granddaughter, Heather who did everything that everyone else couldn't do. Due to current health restrictions, visitation is limited to family only. All are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, New Britain on Monday, July 6 at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass, all are also welcome. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chester's name to the CT Humane Society, www.cthumane.org.
We will miss you Dad. Until we meet again, you will remain in our hearts. Hope you are dancing again with Mom and make sure to give Rob a big hug from all of us.