Christine Ludwiszewski of Newington died peacefully on Sept. 6, 2019. Chris was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Dec. 24, 1927, the daughter of Philip and Mary McLaughlin.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Bernard. Chris and Bernard arrived in New Britain from Scotland in 1955 and lived in Newington for over fifty years.
She is survived by her three children, daughter, Christine and her husband, Greig Siedor of Sheffield, Mass.; sons, Raymond and his partner, Patricia Thompson of Washington D.C.; and Alan and his wife, Sara Ann of Andover, Mass.
Chris was the grandmother of three, Brian Siedor (wife Lauren) of St Charles, Ill.; Maureen Siedor of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Daniel Ludwiszewski of Andover. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Henry Siedor.
Chris retired after 25 years from New Britain General Hospital, where she worked in the Cashier's Office and was co-owner of the Goshen Hill Fruit Farm with her husband, Bernard. She was a communicant at Holy Spirit Church since its inception and a talented ballroom dancer.
The family would like to thank the staff of Middlewoods, who cared for Chris in her final years and the staff of Nutmeg Home Assistance, and Bel Air Manor, who cared for her in her final days. Funeral services for Christine will be held privately from the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. She will be lovingly laid to rest with her beloved husband Bernard in West Meadow Cemetery. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
