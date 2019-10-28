|
Christine Owens Sherman, 68, of Holliston and York Beach, Maine, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of Ida (Nelson) Mucha of New Britain and the late Stanley J. Mucha. She was the wife of 25 years to Robert T. Sherman of Holliston.
Christine was the Senior Director of Contracting at Atrius Health. She earned a Master's Degree from NorthEastern University. She took pleasure in Yoga, spending time at the beach, hosting family gatherings and most of all shopping. Christine will be remembered most for her generosity.
In addition to her husband and mother, she leaves behind her beloved son, Tyler S. Owens and his wife, Kristina L. Owens, of Stamford; her sister, Susan Cisz and her husband, Ed, of Southington; her sister-in-law, Kathy Mucha of East Hartford, and two nieces, Katie Pagano and Allie Walton.
She was predeceased by her brother, Mark Mucha.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Chesmore Funeral Home, 854 Washington St. Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A service in the funeral home will follow visitation at 6. Donations in Christine's memory may be made to Brigham & Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.
