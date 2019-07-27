|
Berlin - Mr. Christopher James Roberts passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home.
Chris was born in New Britain, the son of Richard Roberts and the late Margo Roberts, formerly of 28 Carbo Lane, Berlin. He attended schools in Berlin and Hartford and was gainfully self-employed.
He leaves behind his loving girlfriend, Ellen Hubbard Kierwia; his daughter; Neva Roberts of Berlin; his father, Richard Roberts of Plymouth; and his brothers, Joseph, of South Windsor, Louis of Berlin, Tim of Plymouth, and Richard of Enfield, their wives, and children.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville. A prayer service will be held at the conclusion of the calling hours at 7 p.m. A private burial will be held at the family's convenience. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 27 to July 30, 2019