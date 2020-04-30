|
Chryso (Stavrinou) Psillas, 90 of East Berlin, CT passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. Chryso was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 27, 1930. She was one of two daughters born to Nikolas and Chrystalla (Icoshi) Stavrinou. At two years old, she moved with her parents to their native island of Cyprus where she was raised, and first met the love of her life, George Psillas, at the age of fourteen. Chryso moved back to Philadelphia at the age of 16 and graduated with honors from South Philadelphia High School in 1948, and entered the work force at a local Bank. George followed her to the States and they married in 1952. She worked side by side with her husband George as the owners of the Rt. 72 Diner in East Berlin CT from 1966 until their retirement in 1983. They enjoyed may years of retirement, spending the winter months as 'snow birds' in Hallandale, Florida. Chryso was an active member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and was in charge of the pastry booth since 1983 until recently. She was known for her amazing baked goods, as well as her kind and giving nature. Chryso was a member of the Golden Rascals and the Philoptochos Society.
Chryso unfortunately lost her husband in September of 2019 after sixty-seven happy years together. Chryso is survived by her four children Thomas G. Psillas, Nicholas G. Psillas, James Psillas, his wife Marybeth, and Helen (Psillas) Christodlous and her husband Sam Christodlous. Chryso was blessed with five grandchildren who survive her and were very dear to her heart, James Austin Psillas (and his wife Jennyfer), Alexander George Psillas, Chrystina Eleni Christodlous, Demis Eleni Christodlous, and James George Christodlous as well as her great granddaughter Audrey Victoria Psillas and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her son James' step-children Kaleb and Karen Abelan and her son Ryder.
Due to social distancing Chryso's services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wilcox Cemetery, 273 Berlin Street, East Berlin, CT. If you are planning to attend, and exit your vehicle, please be sure to maintain social distancing and don a mask. Memorial donations may be made in Chryso's memory to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, New Britain. Service of comfort provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Psillas family or to share a memory of Chryso, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 30, 2020