Claire B. (Kwasnik) Falkner, 88, of New Britain, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Cassena Care in New Britain. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, she was daughter of the late John and Anna (Dul) Kwasnik. Claire graduated from New Britain High School, class of 1949, and immediately went to work as a legal secretary where she worked for several area attorneys, until her retirement.
Surviving is her son, Ronald Kuczenski and his wife Darcy of Cheshire; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Joanne Fusari and a special neighbor, Arthur DeSalvo. Calire was predeceased by three brothers, two sisters and their spouses, Jake Kwasnick and his wife Sophie; John Kwasnick and his wife Josephine; Henry Kwasnik and his wife Barbara; Helen Arbourand her husband Robert; and Rose Kulas and her husband William. Ron expresses extreme thanks to the staff and caregivers at Cassena Care for all they did for Claire.
Friends and relatives may attend a graveside services on Wednesday 9 AM at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. At Claire's request, there are no calling hours or Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald on May 30, 2020.