Claire F. Cyr, 78, of New Britain, beloved wife of Joseph Cyr, earned her angel wings, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with her family at her side. Claire was born on August 13, 1941, in Madawaska, ME, and was the daughter of the late Reginald and Alfreda (Picard) Fongemie. Claire was an avid gardener who loved to grow beautiful yellow roses. When she wasn't toiling in the garden, Claire could be found watching her favorite afternoon soap operas and the Olympics when they were on, reading books and easily putting crossword puzzles out of their misery. But no matter what was going on in her life, family always came first! They were always the main focus in her life, even right up to the end. She lovingly ruled her family with a soft iron fist. Besides her husband, Claire is survived by her four children; Sonny Fongemie of New Britain, Denise Kennedy and her husband Troy of Texas, Richard Fongemie and his wife Kim of Alabama, and Dennis Cyr and his wife Darcy of New York. Claire was also the proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren; Adam, Sarah, Kylene, Jonathan, Emma and Matthew; and will be survived by a new great-grandson, Jude, who will be arriving in June. Claire also leaves behind her two brothers, James and Phillip, and her sister Arlene. She was predeceased by her brother Charles (Sonny). At the family's request, Claire's services will be private. Should friends and relatives desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the Greater New Haven Cat Project, 965 State St, New Haven, CT 06511. The New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain CT 06053 is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020