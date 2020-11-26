Clara (Wilk) Bighinati, 105, a lifelong resident of New Britain, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Born to the late Joseph and Mary (Barszcz) Wilk in 1915, she attended and graduated from Sacred Heart School. She enjoyed her weekly card game on Friday nights and was an avid ten pin bowler and bowled weekly in city bowling leagues. A wonderful mother and grandmother, she is survived by her sons, David Bighinatti and wife Deborah and Denis Bighinati; her six grandchildren: Robert Bighinatti and wife Mary Beth, John Bighinatti, Lee Ann Efraimson and husband Paul, James Roper and wife Nicole, Rachael Palermo and husband Stephen and Cynthia Bighinati; her eight great-grandchildren; her one great-great-granddaughter; her sister-in-law, Florence Wilk and several nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by her husband, Julius Bighinati and her brother, Alphonse Wilk. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Services are private and under the care of the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.