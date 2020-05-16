|
Clarence J. Ouellette, 83, of Kensington, husband of Esther (Boucher) Ouellette, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington.
Born in Sinclair, ME, he was the son of the late Sylvio and Gilmay (St. Peter) Ouellette. Clarence was a former New Britain resident before moving to Berlin 53 years ago. He was formerly employed at Pratt & Whitney as a master welder before retiring after 35 years. Clarence was a member of St. Paul Church, where he served as a Head Usher, and was a member of the French Model Council.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Esther (Boucher) Ouellette; a son, Larry Ouellette and his wife Ann-Marie of Berlin; a daughter, Barbara A. Morin of Madawaska, ME; his sisters, Linda Ouellette of Terryville, Brenda Clevette and her husband Gene of Bristol; his brother, Mark J. Ouellette and wife Patti of Plainville; four grandchildren, Christopher Ouellette, Lori Morin, Ryan Morin, and Katrina M. Ouellette; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Ouellette, by a brother, Galen Ouellette, and by a son-in-law, Richard Morin.
A memorial service will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, June 26th at Erickson- Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Berlin. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Please share a memory of Clarence with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 16, 2020