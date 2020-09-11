1/1
Claude Audet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Audet, 63, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday (September 8, 2020) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, Claude was a graduate of New Britain High School. He was a former employee of Stanley Works.
Surviving is a sister, Marie "Diane" Boucher of Berlin; and two nieces, Stephanie Boucher of Berlin and Karen Long and her husband Bevan of Middletown. Besides his parents, Armand and Marie Rose (Tanguay) Audet, he was predeceased by a brother, Donald Audet. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Thursday (September 17, 2020) at Saint Andrew Church of Holy Apostle Parish, 396 Church Street, New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Church. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Andrew Church of Holy Apostle Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A.W. Carlson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved