Claude Audet, 63, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday (September 8, 2020) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, Claude was a graduate of New Britain High School. He was a former employee of Stanley Works.
Surviving is a sister, Marie "Diane" Boucher of Berlin; and two nieces, Stephanie Boucher of Berlin and Karen Long and her husband Bevan of Middletown. Besides his parents, Armand and Marie Rose (Tanguay) Audet, he was predeceased by a brother, Donald Audet. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Thursday (September 17, 2020) at Saint Andrew Church of Holy Apostle Parish, 396 Church Street, New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Church. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com