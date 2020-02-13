|
|
Claudette (Ouellette) Chasse, 73, of Plainville, beloved Wife, Mother and Memere, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of Francis Chasse.
Born in Frenchville, ME on August 13, 1946, she was one of ten children to the late Edwin and Yvonne (Chamberland) Ouellette. Raised in Maine, she attended local schools, and moved to Connecticut with her sister Joan in her early twenties. She and Frank settled in Plainville, where they shared 47 years of marriage, raised their two children and became proud grandparents. Claudette worked as administrative assistant for the St. Agnes Family Center in West Hartford until her retirement, though her greatest role was that of a loving caretaker to her family, friends, and anyone in need. Her yard flourished in the summer with flowers, vegetables, and her door was always open for a drink, good meal, poolside chat or a place to stay. The matriarch of her family, she had an infectious love for life, and leaves a legacy of selflessness, affection and many priceless memories.
In addition to her husband, Frank, she leaves her children, Kimberly Andrusia and her husband, Adam of Plainville; Jamie Chasse and his wife, Sheila of Wolcott; and her adored grandchildren who brought her much joy, Lily Andrusia, Logan Chasse, Austin Andrusia, and Mason Chasse. She also leaves her sisters, Marie Rose Sirois and her husband, Raoul, and Judy Voisine; her sisters-in-law, Irma Ouellette, Hazel Raymond, and Anne Marie Ouellette; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Doland, Rosario, Gerard, Joel, Bertrand and Valiere Ouellette, and her sisters, Joan Gorneault and Doris Beaulieu.
A longtime member of the St. Jean Baptiste Society, she may be remembered with contributions to the St. Jean Women's Auxiliary, 209 Smalley St, New Britain, CT 06051.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Claudette's life on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, meeting directly at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville at 10 a.m. Committal services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020