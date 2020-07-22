Claudette Comeau, 78, of New Britain, CT passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at home unexpectedly. Claudette was born in Fort Kent, ME and was the daughter of the late Alcime and Isabelle (Roy) Madore. She was the widow of Victor L. Comeau. She retired form Black & Decker in 2004. Claudette loved to Bowl, play cards with friends and family. She enjoyed going to bingo, making puzzles, watching the Yankees on TV, Senior Trip to Atlantic City, making crafts for her children and grandchildren. She was always on the go. Claudette will be Missed by so many people.
Claudette is survived by her son David Comeau and his wife Lori of New Britain, CT her daughter Claudine Martin and her husband Greg of Southington, CT and Robin Comeau and her friend Levi Bechard of Plainville. CT, her four sisters Jeanne Corriveau of CA, Lanora Pleau of ME, Lucy Gervais and her husband Eloie of ME, Theresa Obie of ME, Gerald Roy of ME, her four brothers Percy and Eva Madore of Plainville, CT, Clarence Madore of Bristol, CT, Hubert Madore and his wife Clara of MA and Richard Madore of Southington, CT her grandchildren Tammy Nadeau and her husband Jason of Wethersfield, CT, Gary Comeau of Berlin, CT, Nicholas Martin of Plainville, CT, Megan Sima and her husband Chris of Cheshire, CT, Justin Comeau of Plainville, CT and a great granddaughter Brooklyn Comeau of Berlin, CT and many nieces and nephews. Claudette was predeceased by her brothers-in-law Fern Corriveau, Bob Pleau and George Stevens and sisters Geneva Roy and Rilda Stevens Sisters in-law Jennette Madore and Jackie Madore.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. To extend condolences to the Comeau family or to share a memory of Claudette, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.