Concetta (Timbro) Aresco

Concetta (Timbro) Aresco Obituary
Concetta (Timbro) Aresco, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was born in Sortino, Sicily, Italy on Sept. 16, 1926, daughter of the late Sebastiano Timbro and Sofia Aucello and was a resident of New Britain. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of St. Ann Church. She was predeceased by her husband Settimo Aresco and son Emanuele Aresco.  She is survived by her loving children, daughters, Maria Mangiafico and her husband, Jimmy, Sofia Nane and her husband, Corrado, Enza Aresco and her husband, Rosario, and her daughter-in-law, Sofia Aresco all of New Britain; six devoted grandchildren, Enrico Mangiafico, Lisa Carta-Shimkowitz, Emanuele Mangiafico, Concetta Aresco-Conlogue, Katia Nane-Dansereau, Salvatrice Aresco,; seven great grandchildren, Maria Cristina Carta, Enzo Mangiafico, Olivia Fidali, Mason Fidali, Alexis Dansereau, Emanuela Conlogue, and Kaley Dansereau; a niece, Sofia (Timbro) Augeri and a nephew, Sebastiano Timbro. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m., at the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., in New Britain, with the funeral liturgy at 10 a.m., at St. Ann Church, 101 North St., in New Britain. Burial will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery in Middletown. Relatives and friends may call TODAY, November 5, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Middlesex Health Hospice Program, Middletown Connecticut. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
