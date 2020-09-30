Concetta Saverino (Raimondi), 77, wife of Giuseppe Saverino, since September 12, 1967, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Plainville CT, after a long illness with family by her side. Concetta was born September 9, 1943 in Augusta, Sicily to the late Giuseppe Raimondi and Vincenza Scarso who had previously resided in Augusta, Sicily before settling in Plainville, CT. Concetta comes from a large loving family of 2 brothers and 6 sisters. Concetta was employed by Stanely Works for over 30 years, before she retired in 2000. She was a parishioner of St. Anns Church.
Concetta was a lifelong resident of Plainville. She married Giuseppe and they made their home here happily. She was a devoted wife who loved to spend time with her family. In addition to raising her son, she maintained her career as a machine operator. A light hearted woman, she had a kind and gentle nature. She was an avid animal lover, she enjoyed baking, vacationing in Sicily and spending time with her family. She is survived and dearly missed by her husband, Giuseppe and her son, Vittorio Saverino, along with beloved grandkids. Calling hours will be held at New Britain Memorial Funeral Home from 4pm-7pm on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Ann's Church at 10am followed by the committal at St. Mary Chapel Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com