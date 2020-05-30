Concetta (Valenti) VanDerTuin
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Concetta (Valenti) VanDerTuin, 80, of New Britain, Connecticut entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at The Hospital of Central CT-NBGH after a courageous battle against the COVID-19 virus.
Tina was born in Floridia, Sicily on June 1, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Concetta (Zappulla) Valenti. Tina left Italy at an early age and migrated with her family to Argentina. Tina married Alberto, better known as Tito, in 1962 after which they moved to New Britain. In addition to raising her family, Tina was employed at Fafnair Bearing in New Britain.
Tina's happiest times were at Sound View Beach where she spent countless hours with her family. Tina enjoyed the famous Beach Donuts, Italian Ice, visiting the Merry-Go-Round and playing Briscola with the family. Tina's cooking skills were amazing with nearly every meal being an authentic Sicilian delight. Tina would make everyone's favorite dishes when requested and no one ever left hungry.
Tina was an active member of Saint Ann's Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister was involved in the Passion Play and was a member of the Sacred Heart Society.
Tina is survived by husband Tito, her two sons, Enrique (Ricky) VanDerTuin and Robert (Bobby) VanDerTuin along with his wife Rowena of Hawaii. Tina's four grandchildren Candice, Nathan, Alan Michael and Mikala, her sisters Carmen and Lidia of LaPlata, Argentina along with countless nieces, nephews and cousins, all who will miss her dearly. Tina was predeceased by her sister Giuseppina Valenti and her brother Salvatore Valenti.
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Due to the current travel restrictions, Tina's final services will be held at a later date. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved