Concetta (Valenti) VanDerTuin, 80, of New Britain, Connecticut entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at The Hospital of Central CT-NBGH after a courageous battle against the COVID-19 virus.
Tina was born in Floridia, Sicily on June 1, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Concetta (Zappulla) Valenti. Tina left Italy at an early age and migrated with her family to Argentina. Tina married Alberto, better known as Tito, in 1962 after which they moved to New Britain. In addition to raising her family, Tina was employed at Fafnair Bearing in New Britain.
Tina's happiest times were at Sound View Beach where she spent countless hours with her family. Tina enjoyed the famous Beach Donuts, Italian Ice, visiting the Merry-Go-Round and playing Briscola with the family. Tina's cooking skills were amazing with nearly every meal being an authentic Sicilian delight. Tina would make everyone's favorite dishes when requested and no one ever left hungry.
Tina was an active member of Saint Ann's Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister was involved in the Passion Play and was a member of the Sacred Heart Society.
Tina is survived by husband Tito, her two sons, Enrique (Ricky) VanDerTuin and Robert (Bobby) VanDerTuin along with his wife Rowena of Hawaii. Tina's four grandchildren Candice, Nathan, Alan Michael and Mikala, her sisters Carmen and Lidia of LaPlata, Argentina along with countless nieces, nephews and cousins, all who will miss her dearly. Tina was predeceased by her sister Giuseppina Valenti and her brother Salvatore Valenti.
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Due to the current travel restrictions, Tina's final services will be held at a later date. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald on May 30, 2020.