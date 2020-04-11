|
|
Constance "Connie" Mary (Badolato) Samuelian, 95, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, in the care of Hospice At Home. She took with her "God's gift" to be able to engage with anyone at anytime. And she did. Connie was always eager to help her family, but also ready and willing to lend a hand to those she didn't know. She and her husband of 58 years, Maurice "Moe" Samuelian, kept an open door to their home. Connie, the youngest of Nicholas and Angelina (Adorno) Badolato's 10 children learned how to interact, become independent, love, cook and take care of others. She was born and raised in New Britain and was a New Britain High School graduate. Connie worked for 20 years at Stop and Shop and tirelessly her whole life as a wife and homemaker. "Connie and Moe" were personable, outgoing and loyal to family and extended family. Knowing them meant that you knew you could count on them. If and when the time came, they would be there.
Connie moved to the Elmwood section of West Hartford in 1953. She immediately became an active member of St. Brigid's Parish. For the past 67 years, she attended daily Mass, served on the Parish Council, stayed involved with Ladies Guild activities, sang in the Choir, was an altar server for daily masses and funerals, performed the duties of a Eucharistic Minister and was ready to do whatever was needed to help St. Brigid Parish. Her "life blood" was The Church. Everyone knew Connie and she embraced them. It would not be uncommon to see her open and close the front door of the Church on a daily basis, so others could have the same experiences. For as long as she was a parishioner, she served nearly every priest that passed through St. Brigid's Church.
Her two sons and their families were always the beneficiaries of Connie and Moe's love, warmth, hospitality, sincerity and support. Maurice "Moss," Jr. and his wife Kathleen reside in Aiken, South Carolina. Their daughter, Erika, lives in Bristol, CT. Anthony and his wife, Tina, reside in Milford, CT. Their daughter, Melanie O'Brien, her husband, James and great grandson, Jake, live in Grafton, MA. Anthony and Tina's son, Adam, his wife, Christi, great grandson, Tristan and great granddaughter, Eva, reside in St. Charles, IL. Connie had the fortune of watching her grand and great grandchildren grow and learn from her.
Connie was the oldest and last surviving member of her Badolato Family: Rose, Katherine (and "Uncle Joe" DeBlasio), Sophie (and "Uncle Paul" Mallia), Florence (and "Uncle Dom" D'Andrea), John, Edward, Frank (and "Aunt Tiny"), Dominic (and "Aunt Gladys") and Tony (and "Aunt Catherine") meant a great deal to Connie. She learned from this large family. She spoke positively and proudly about what they all accomplished and meant to her. Her numerous nieces and nephews put smiles on her face when she talked about them.
Connie was blessed to be the Godmother to Joann Mailhot, Rosalie Madigan and Anthony Madigan. She took pride in that role and made it her passion to fulfill.
Connie lived by the saying, "Age is just a number." She maintained an energetic, active life-style and had always been complimented on her stamina and positive attitude. She touched others and they touched her.
The family acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of Hospice. They would like to acknowledge the members of The Ladies Guild and Choir who were always welcoming and supportive of Connie. Special thanks to Adrina ("Monica") who provided daily, in-home, religious support when Connie was home-bound and "Rosemary," the aide who gave care for Connie. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at a later date at a time to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to "St. Brigid-St. Giana Parish."
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 11, 2020