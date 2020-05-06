Home

Constance May (Belden) Sehl


1933 - 2020
Constance May (Belden) Sehl Obituary
Constance May Belden Sehl, 86, passed away in Holiday, Florida on April 23,2020. Connie was born on June 1,1933 in Plainville, CT and was a daughter of Vining and Marguerette Belden. She was a minister and member of the Anclote Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Connie is survived by two brothers; Donald Munson and Vining "Butch" Belden. She is also survived by 8 children; Ronalee (Bill) Baronian, Lynn (Dave) Blum, Grant (Marita) Sehl, Daniel (Debbie) Sehl, Sandra (Pete) Schrader, Heidi Sehl Hatheway, Eric (Karrie) Sehl , Billie Jo (Al) Watson, and Aaron Sehl, a grandson she raised as a son. She also leaves 36 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren that she loved dearly. Connie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved and will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 6, 2020
