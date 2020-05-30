Cruz Maria Escobales
Cruz Maria Escobales, 84, of Plainville, widow of the late Minervino Escobales, passed away Thursday, May 28th 2020 at her home in Plainville, CT. Cruz leaves behind her dear friend and close confidant, Mr. Ceasar Torres. Mr. Torres was a loving companion who has always shown a deep devotion towards caring for Cruz. She was the daughter of Isolina and Perfecto Torres.
Cruz Escobales was born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico. She was mother to ten children. Cruz recently lost her youngest son Jose A. Escobales in 2014. She is now survived by her six daughters and one son: Rosa M. Ahmad, from Farmington, CT, Angela M. Chambers, from Hialeah, FL, Monserrate M. Santiago, from New Britain, CT, Mirna L. Williams, from Plainville, CT, Ana M. McHugh, from Branford, CT, Carmen A. McArthur, from Weeki Wachee, FL, and her son Minervino Escobales Jr. from Plainville, CT. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Escobales is also survived by a sister and one brother; Milagros Ramos of New Britain, CT and Antonio Torres from New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews from Connecticut and Puerto Rico.
The multitude of family and generations of Escobales that Cruz leaves behind, is but a mere fraction of her legacy during her tenure here on earth. Cruz was undoubtedly The Matriarch of the Escobales family, and has imparted decades of her culture, loving spirit, diligent passion for preserving and protecting her family. Special care and thanks to all of the health care providers, that thru the years kept our mother in good health and happy spirits.
Funeral services and calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 12 PM to 2 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Please share a memory of Cruz with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
JUN
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
