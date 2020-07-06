1/1
Czeslawa Bawol
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Czeslawa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Czeslawa Bawol, 85, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Stanislaw Bawol.
Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Wawrzyniec and Stefania (Kabara) Grzanka. Czeslawa was a New Britain resident since 1987 and was formerly employed at Avon Old Farms Hotel. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Czeslawa valued her family and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph Bawol of Kensington and Bogdan Bavol and his wife Olga of East Berlin; two daughters, Teresa Szafranski and her husband Miroslaw of New Britain and Agnieszka Matug and her husband Bogdan of East Berlin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Arthur Szafranski and his wife Maria, Peter Szafranski and his wife Jennifer, Robert Bawol, Ela Bawol, Alex Bawol, Patryk Bavol, Eddy Bavol, Matthew Matug , Maya Matug, and Michelle Matug; a step-grandson, Andrii Bublik; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Mia, and Gabriel Szafranski; and four sisters in Poland. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, three brothers and a great-granddaughter Abigail Szafranski.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 8:30 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday (today) from 5-8 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CCARC, 950 Slater Rd., New Britain, CT 06053. Please share a memory of Czeslawa with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved