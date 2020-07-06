Czeslawa Bawol, 85, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Stanislaw Bawol.
Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Wawrzyniec and Stefania (Kabara) Grzanka. Czeslawa was a New Britain resident since 1987 and was formerly employed at Avon Old Farms Hotel. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Czeslawa valued her family and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph Bawol of Kensington and Bogdan Bavol and his wife Olga of East Berlin; two daughters, Teresa Szafranski and her husband Miroslaw of New Britain and Agnieszka Matug and her husband Bogdan of East Berlin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Arthur Szafranski and his wife Maria, Peter Szafranski and his wife Jennifer, Robert Bawol, Ela Bawol, Alex Bawol, Patryk Bavol, Eddy Bavol, Matthew Matug , Maya Matug, and Michelle Matug; a step-grandson, Andrii Bublik; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Mia, and Gabriel Szafranski; and four sisters in Poland. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, three brothers and a great-granddaughter Abigail Szafranski.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 8:30 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday (today) from 5-8 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CCARC, 950 Slater Rd., New Britain, CT 06053. Please share a memory of Czeslawa with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com