Dale C. Yopp, 64 of New Britain, CT died Friday, October 11, 2019 at home. Dale was born in New Britain, CT and was the son of the late Benjamin and Vida (Wheeler) Yopp. He worked at Fafnir Bearing for many years. Dale enjoyed dancing, cooking, gardening and spending time with family. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
Dale is survived by his five brothers – Melvin Yopp, Shawn Yopp, Damian LaBreck, Richard Allen and Wayne Allen all of New Britain, CT and his six sisters - Christine Evans, Dolores Yopp both of New Britain, CT, Joan Howze of Charlotte, NC, Jeannette Bradley of New Britain, CT, Yvonne Coyle of Florida and Debra LaSallie of Middletown, CT and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dale was predeceased by his brother David Yopp and his four sisters Aquila Levine, Cynthia Cheatham, Sally Greene and Sylvia Baker.
Homegoing Celebration for Dale will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT with the Rev. Mona McKenzie, Pastor, presiding. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home. To extend condolences to the Yopp family or to share a memory of Dale, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
