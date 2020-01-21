Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Bridge Community Church
43 School Street
Bristol, CT
Dale P Reney

Dale P Reney Obituary
Dale P Reney, 63, of Bristol, died January 8, 2020 in his home. He was a
dedicated and devoted member of the Bridge Community Church. His
passion as a spectacular professional chef led to his great desire to feed
the homeless, and serve at his church in almost any capacity.
He is survived by his mother, Doris H Peatt. He leaves his son, Dustin
Reney and Wife, Elli and their daughter, Harper. He also leaves his
daughter, Katelyn Andrews. He is also survived by his brothers, Donald
Reney and his wife Gina and Dean Reney, and his sister, Donna
Rossignol. Also surviving are numerous aunts, an uncle and numerous
nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on
January 25, 2020 at the Bridge Community Church, 43 School Street,
Bristol, CT 06010.Memorial gifts in Mr. Reney's memory can be made to
the Bridge Community Church, 43 School Street, Bristol, CT 06010
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
