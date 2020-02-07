|
|
Daniel "Dan" G. Roberge 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020. Dan was born in
New Britain on January 2, 1959. The son of Adeline Roberge and the late Herman Roberge. Dan
graduated from Goodwin Technical School and continued his education at Central Connecticut State
University. He was employed in the home improvement business. He loved spending his free time
saltwater fishing and couldn't wait for opening day to go fishing with his brothers at the Farmington
River. He loved the outdoors and was passionate about preserving the environment. Dan was very
helpful to others, willing to help especially with auto repairs and home improvement. He is survived by
his beloved daughter's Lauren Roberge and Kaelee Roberge, his mother Adeline Roberge of Newington,
his sister Sandra Tilley, his brother Richard and his wife Denise, his brother Paul Roberge and his wife Lil,
his brother James Roberge, and his sister Judith Lombard. He also leaves an uncle, aunts, cousins, nieces
and nephews whom he adored, great nieces and nephews, and friends.
A Christian Mass will be held at Saint John the Evangelist at 655 East Street, New Britain on Monday,
February 10th at 10:30 AM. Burial services will be private. Donations can be made to a charity of your
choice in Dan's name.
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 7, 2020