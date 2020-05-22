|
Daniel "Dano" J. Bukowski, 57, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18th at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Daniel and Barbara (Uryga) Bukowski, he lived in Kensington and Cromwell, and returned to New Britain several years ago. Through most of his career, he worked in construction. He was a huge fan of Nascar and enjoyed following the Earnhardt racing family. He also enjoyed camping and visiting family in the Carolinas. Dano is survived by his beloved wife Barbara (Rudy) Bukowski, two brothers, Dave and his wife Robin Bukowski of East Hampton, Dean and his wife Kelly Bukowski of Bahama, North Carolina, brother-in-law John Rudy and sister-in-law Patty DelBiondo both of Kensington. He is also survived by his Aunt Janice Sakowicz, Uncle Steve and Aunt Irene Uryga, Aunt Maureen and Uncle Matt Vaverchak, several nieces, nephews, and cousins especially his godson Jeff Uryga. He was predeceased by his sister Debbie Newbury and his step-mother Pauline Bukowski. Dano's life will be celebrated with a funeral mass and burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut 200 Day Hill Road, Suite 250, Windsor, CT 06095. To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 22, 2020