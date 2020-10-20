1/1
Daniel J. (Dano) Bukowski
Daniel J. "Dano" Bukowski, 57, of New Britain, died May 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Rudy) Bukowski, two brothers, Dave and his wife Robin Bukowski and Dean and his wife Kelly Bukowski. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, Kensington. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will be private. Guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut, 200 Day Hill Road, Suite 250, Windsor, CT 06095. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
